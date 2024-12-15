YouTube TV Price Hike: What You Need to Know

YouTube TV is raising its price to $82.99/month starting January 2025, after initially calling the hike a “mistake.” To soften the blow, some users attempting to cancel are being offered six more months at the current $72.99/month rate.



Launched at under $35/month, YouTube TV has steadily climbed in cost, landing at $72.99 earlier this year.

Unsurprisingly, the latest increase has sparked cancellations. In response, YouTube TV is dangling a last-minute offer during the cancellation process: stick around for six months at the current rate.



This deal isn’t universal—some users report not seeing it—but for those who do, it provides time to reconsider or explore alternatives.



Why It Matters

Streaming services are creeping into cable territory with rising prices. For subscribers, it’s a push to weigh the value of what they’re paying for. For YouTube TV, it’s a bet to keep users on board.