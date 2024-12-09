   
 
Spacelab
Life’s Too Short to Fast-Forward: YouTube Music App Added Precision Time-Stamp Sharing

  
     
   
     
 

YouTube Music has a new feature that allows Android users to share songs and podcasts starting at a specific point. 


This is super handy because it cuts through the awkwardness of telling someone, “Skip to 1:45” or “Start at about 10 minutes in.” 

 


Instead, you can share a link that takes them directly to the exact moment you want them to hear, whether it's a killer guitar solo in a song or the moment a podcast guest drops a mind-blowing insight.

 

When you tap the Share button, you'll see a "Start at" toggle that sets the link to begin playing from the exact moment you've chosen.


This enhancement aligns YouTube Music with the main YouTube app, which has offered timestamp sharing for some time. 


By bringing this functionality to YouTube Music, Google is streamlining the sharing process across its services, making it more intuitive for users to direct friends and followers to precise moments in audio content.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
