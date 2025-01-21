Anthropic's Claude Is Getting Voice Chats, Memory, and Smarter AI

Anthropic is gearing up to make its AI chatbot Claude feel a lot more human.

CEO Dario Amodei said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the company is working on a “two-way” voice mode for Claude, making interactions more natural—think real conversations instead of robotic back-and-forths.

A more natural, memory-equipped Claude could push AI beyond simple Q&A and into a space where it truly assists users in an ongoing way—whether that’s remembering project details, picking up past conversations, or even acting as a long-term brainstorming partner.

On top of that, Claude is getting memory, meaning it’ll remember details about users and past conversations.

This could make AI feel less like a reset-every-time tool and more like a personal assistant that actually knows you.

Amodei also hinted that Anthropic has smarter AI models on the way, expected to roll out in the coming months.

And if you’ve noticed AI tools getting more popular lately, you’re not alone—Amodei admitted that demand for Claude has skyrocketed, outpacing the company’s ability to keep up with computing power.