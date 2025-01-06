What to Expect At CES 2025 In Las Vegas This Week

It’s that time of year again—CES is back in Las Vegas, and the tech world is bracing itself for a tidal wave of announcements, demos, and buzzwords that will dominate headlines and Twitter feeds (or X feeds?) for weeks.

But beyond the spectacle, what does it all mean for you? Let’s break it down. CES (short for the Consumer Electronics Show) is like the Super Bowl for tech, with new gear, new software and new capabilities you didn’t know you needed until now. Companies from the giants like Samsung and Sony to scrappy startups all use CES to set the tone for the year ahead. If a product is shown here, there’s a good chance it’ll be what you’re talking about—or buying—by the holidays.

The Big Keynote Speeches to Watch Jensen Huang

Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, will discuss advancements in AI and accelerated computing on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. PT at Mandalay Bay. Gary Shapiro and Kinsey Fabrizio

CEO and President of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), respectively, will present the State of the Industry Address on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. PT in the Palazzo Ballroom at The Venetian. Linda Yaccarino

CEO of X Corp, will share insights on the future of digital communication and media on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT in the Palazzo Ballroom at The Venetian.

The Big Themes to Watch 1. AI Everywhere AI is moving beyond smart assistants to appliances, cars, and software that predict your needs. This year’s focus will be making AI more human-centric, from energy-saving homes to better music playlists. Why It Matters: AI will quietly streamline your life—think recipe-recommending fridges or smarter work tools. 2. Foldables Go Mainstream Foldable tech is expanding beyond phones to laptops, tablets, and hybrid devices, merging convenience with innovation. Why It Matters: Picture a tablet folding into your pocket. Foldables adapt to you, not the other way around. 3. Agentic AI: The Rise of Decision-Making Tech Agentic AI is systems that can make autonomous decisions, handle tasks, and adapt on the fly. At CES, look for demos showcasing everything from personal assistants that truly "get" you to robots making real-time choices in dynamic environments. Why It Matters: Agentic AI goes beyond automation—it empowers tech to act independently, saving you time and simplifying your life in ways you didn’t think possible. 4. Quantum Computing: Tech's Next Frontier Quantum computing is stepping out of the lab and into the real world. At CES, expect breakthroughs in processing power that could transform industries like cybersecurity, drug development, and climate modeling. Why It Matters: Quantum computers promise to solve problems traditional tech can’t touch, unlocking new possibilities for science, business, and innovation. This isn’t just faster—it’s a whole new game. 5. Smarter, Greener Homes Sustainability is key—expect energy-efficient gadgets, solar-powered tech, and tools to cut your carbon footprint. Why It Matters: Eco-tech saves money and helps the planet. Easy win. 6. EVs and Mobility Tech EVs are stealing the spotlight with better autonomy, sleek designs, and faster charging solutions. Most of them will be concept cars that will be too expensive to produce at scale. Why It Matters: Even if you’re not buying an EV, its tech is reshaping transit, batteries, and public charging. 7. Immersive Entertainment CES will show off sharper TVs, 8K content, and next-gen VR/AR gaming hardware for deeper immersion. Why It Matters: Entertainment isn’t just watched—it’s experienced. Your living room just leveled up. The rise of AR and smartglasses are set to be one of the most surprising this year.