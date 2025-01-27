Can Siri Be Fixed?

It looks like Apple is finally getting serious about fixing Siri.

They just brought in Kim Vorrath—a 36-year Apple veteran who helped launch the original iPhone software—to help overhaul its AI division.

Siri’s been the AI equivalent of a well-meaning but clueless friend—maybe with Kim Vorrath in charge, Sirir will finally stop embarrassing herself at the smart assistant table.

There was talk last year or a launch date in 2026 for an LLM version of Siri, and this could be part of that.

She’ll be working under AI chief John Giannandrea, and if anyone can whip Siri into shape, it’s someone with her track record.

The big question here is—will this actually change anything, or have people already written Siri off?

Apple loyalists are cautiously optimistic, hoping Vorrath’s track record means real progress.

But after years of Siri lagging behind AI-heavyweights like ChatGPT and Google Assistant, plenty of users have lost faith in Apple’s virtual assistant ever becoming truly useful.

If this overhaul doesn’t deliver, it could cement Siri’s reputation as the AI that never quite lived up to its potential.

If you’ve ever rolled your eyes at Siri’s clunky responses, this might be the update we’ve been waiting for. Apple’s not just tweaking things—they’re reworking Siri’s entire foundation to make it smarter, more intuitive, and actually useful in everyday life.

If they can create a version of Siri that understands context, follows conversations better, and doesn’t feel like it’s stuck in 2015.

The Bigger Picture

Apple’s been trailing behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, but this move signals they’re finally making a real push to catch up.

Big updates are coming, including a version of Siri that can recognize what’s on your screen and take action—though we might have to wait until iOS 18.4 to see it in action.