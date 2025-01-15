New ChatGPT Tasks Can Now Schedule Your Life

OpenAI is stepping up its game with a new beta feature for ChatGPT called Tasks, which lets users schedule actions and reminders in advance.

Think of it as having ChatGPT not just answering your questions, but actively helping you manage your life.

It looks like ChatGPT just got promoted from overachieving chatbot to your slightly nosy, but well-meaning, digital personal assistant—let’s hope it doesn’t start asking for a raise.

Since everyone's been talking about AI agents, it's worth mention here that although Tasks seems agent-like in it's abilities, it's really not an agent.

It is handy, though.

Here’s how it works: you tell ChatGPT what you need and when you need it. Want a daily traffic update at 7 AM before you leave for work?

Tasks can handle one-time or recurring requests like this, all while keeping things ridiculously simple to set up.

To use Tasks, subscribers just select “4.0 with scheduled tasks” in the model picker and type what they need.

The feature is rolling out to Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers, and OpenAI hasn’t mentioned if (or when) free-tier users might get access.

It’s likely this will stay in the premium lane, supporting ChatGPT’s $20 and $200 subscription plans.

The chatbot can even suggest tasks based on your conversations—though you’ll have to approve them manually.

Bloomberg reports that OpenAI is gearing up to release “Operator,” an autonomous AI capable of controlling computers independently. That could take ChatGPT into AI agent territory.

Managing tasks is straightforward: you can tweak or cancel them directly in the chat or through a new Tasks section in the profile menu (web only).

Notifications will keep you posted on task completions across web, desktop, and mobile. One catch: there’s a 10-task limit at any given time, so you’ll need to prioritize.

This update seems to position ChatGPT as more of a digital assistant à la Google Assistant or Siri—except with OpenAI’s signature conversational prowess.

But scheduling reminders isn’t the whole story.