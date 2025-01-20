Google’s rolling out a redesign for the Gemini overlay on Android, and as of Monday morning, more beta users are seeing it pop up. This redesign signals Google’s ongoing push to make Gemini feel more like a native part of Android rather than a tacked-on AI extra. It's missing a few things you probably won’t even notice are gone, which sounds like a win for AI minimalism. It’s a subtle but noticeable shift in how you interact with Google’s AI assistant—and if you’re on the beta track, you might already have it. According to 9to5Google, the redesign was spotted after force-stopping the Google/Gemini app on a handful of Pixel devices. Samsung and OnePlus users, however, seem to be sitting this one out for now. It’s also not consistently showing up for folks on the stable app version, so this is still very much a work in progress. The update applies to free Google accounts, Gemini Advanced, and even Workspace accounts. So, what’s new? For starters, the Gemini overlay—aka the little pop-up that appears when you say “Hey Google,” long-press the power button, or swipe up from the corners—has shrunk. On Pixel devices, it now perfectly covers the Google Search bar and looks more streamlined, with just a text field, a ‘plus’ menu, a microphone, and a Gemini Live shortcut. Gone are the days of the “Good morning/afternoon/evening” greeting, and Google also axed the shortcut to open the full app from the top-right corner. Even the drag handle for split-screen multitasking is gone. Visually, there’s a glowing blue/purple accent around the overlay and the circular voice button. If you prefer typing, you now tap “Ask Gemini” for text input. The camera shortcut has been relocated to the ‘plus’ menu, where you’ll also find Gallery, Files, and Drive—though the latter two are exclusive to Gemini Advanced users. On the app’s homepage, there are a few other refinements: the Gemini Live shortcut now sits in a thinner, pill-shaped bar, minus the separator line. Google also dialed back the flashy text input animation, replacing it with a simpler circular effect around the microphone.

The sleeker interface and repositioned shortcuts suggest a more streamlined, task-oriented approach. If Google keeps refining it, Gemini could eventually feel as natural to use as Google Search—just with more AI smarts baked in. For now, though, the rollout is still inconsistent, so don’t be surprised if your phone doesn’t have it just yet.