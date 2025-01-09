Grok 2 Just Landed on iOS and The Web. It’s Here to Level Up Your Life.

The Grok standalone app is now available on iOS in the United States.

It was previously accessible only through X's platform, so this move means a strategic expansion for broadening its user base and enhancing accessibility.

It also means that Grok and xAI are just getting rolling in the AI space. Grok has quickly caught up to ChatGPT and Google Gemini and the rest because of the quick rollout of the xAI data center last year.

It allows us to interact with Grok 2, the latest model from xAI, for free.

The big features are real-time access to news from X, image generation, writing assistance, and things to increase productivity.

xAI has been beta testing Grok as a standalone iOS app in Australia since December, and it’s now rolling out to more countries. The app will also launch as a web app.