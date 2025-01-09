   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES  

CYBER SECURITY

   BITCOIN
 
     
     
 
     
 

Grok 2 Just Landed on iOS and The Web. It’s Here to Level Up Your Life.

  
     
   
     
 

The Grok standalone app is now available on iOS in the United States.

 

It was previously accessible only through X's platform, so this move means a strategic expansion for broadening its user base and enhancing accessibility.

 

 

It also means that Grok and xAI are just getting rolling in the AI space. Grok has quickly caught up to ChatGPT and Google Gemini and the rest because of the quick rollout of the xAI data center last year.

 

It allows us to interact with Grok 2, the latest model from xAI, for free.

 

The big features are real-time access to news from X, image generation, writing assistance, and things to increase productivity.

 

 

xAI has been beta testing Grok as a standalone iOS app in Australia since December, and it’s now rolling out to more countries. The app will also launch as a web app.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 