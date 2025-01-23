Meta’s AI Glasses Are Leveling Up—And They Might Even Be Worth Wearing

Meta is doubling down on AI-powered wearables, expanding its smart glasses lineup and exploring new devices like camera-equipped earbuds and a smartwatch.

Meta’s basically throwing AI into everything but your morning coffee—yet—but hey, if it means wearables finally get good, we might just squint past the dystopia.

The goal is to weave AI into everyday hardware and, maybe, finally crack the mainstream wearables market.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta is partnering with Oakley on smart glasses for athletes, set to launch this year.

Meanwhile, Reality Labs—the company’s hardware division—is planning high-end glasses with built-in displays for 2025.

And further down the road, Meta is pushing toward its holy grail: true augmented reality glasses, expected around 2027.

Right now, Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses can take pictures, play music, and handle calls, but they stop short of AR.

That could change with Hypernova, a new high-end model expected this year.

Unlike previous versions, Hypernova will feature a display on the right lens, allowing users to check notifications, run simple apps, and view photos.

It’s a step closer to the long-promised AR experience—but also comes with a steeper price tag, expected to be around $1,000.

To control these glasses, Meta is testing Ceres, a wrist-worn strap designed for hands-free interaction. If it works as intended, it could ship alongside Hypernova, but touch controls on the frame remain the backup.

Meta is also experimenting beyond eyewear. The company is developing prototype earbuds with built-in cameras and AI-driven features—think AirPods, but with vision.

If they make it to market, they could shake up the smart audio space.

All of this is part of Meta’s broader push to position itself as an AI hardware leader. The company has poured billions into VR and AR, but mainstream adoption has been slow.

These upcoming products signal a shift—one where AI takes center stage, with hardware designed to make it feel like an everyday essential rather than a futuristic gimmick.