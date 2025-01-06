Meta Drops the Quest Pro: Turns Out, Heavy and Pricey Isn’t a Vibe

Meta has quietly pulled the plug on the Quest Pro, as spotted by UploadVR. Just over two months ago, Meta announced it was discontinuing the high-end VR headset, promising to sell it through the end of 2024—or until it ran out of stock. Well, spoiler: it didn’t sell out.

The Quest Pro’s product page now confirms the headset is “no longer available” and nudges shoppers toward the Meta Quest 3 instead, which, honestly, we preferred anyway.

It’s lighter on your wallet (and your face) and still delivers solid performance. Interestingly, Meta is still selling the Quest Pro’s Touch Pro controllers, which are compatible with the Quest 2 and newer models.

Why It Matters

The Quest Pro wasn’t exactly a hit, launching with a $1,499 price tag before later dropping to $999.

Despite packing upgraded internals and some flashy new features, it failed to justify the steep premium over the Quest 2. Critics called it heavy, pricey, and underwhelming in the display department. For most people, the trade-offs just weren’t worth it.

This isn’t just a Meta problem, though. The high-end VR space has struggled to find its footing.

Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro is improving but still hasn’t made waves, and even Apple reportedly scaled back production late last year.

At the end of the day, mainstream buyers aren’t sold on VR at these prices, leaving companies scrambling to find the sweet spot between affordability and functionality.

If you’re looking for a VR headset, you’re probably better off with the Quest 3 right now. Meta’s pivot here might signal the end of ultra-premium VR experiments—for now, anyway.