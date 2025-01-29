Nine Inch Nails Tour Dates Are Now On Sale For Peel It Back

Nine Inch Nails announced their “Peel It Back” world tour for 2025, for their first live shows since 2022. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 29, via the band's official website. Ticket sales begin at 12:00 PM local time for each location. GET NINE INCH NAILS TICKETS Check back for updates and access to tickets at the button above! The tour kicks off on June 15 in Dublin, Ireland, and wraps up on September 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Nine Inch Nails has been by Trent Reznor since 1988, and he revolutionized industrial rock by fusing raw aggression with meticulous electronic production. The NIN sound—an abrasive yet cinematic mix of distorted guitars, synth-heavy atmospheres, and primal rhythms—defined albums like The Downward Spiral, With Teeth, and the Broken and Fixed EPs.

While there's no word yet on a new album or opening acts, given Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's recent Golden Globe win for their "Challengers" score, fans might be in for some fresh surprises.