New Apple Products Coming In 2025

2025 is shaping up to be Apple’s “clean out the closet” year, where they’re finally giving love to products we’ve all kinda forgotten about—like the iPhone SE, HomePod, and Apple TV—and throwing in some fresh twists.

It’s not exactly a revolution, but it’s like they’re setting the stage for some big moves later.

Oh, and there’s a new smart home gadget that might actually make your house feel, you know, smarter.

But let’s be real: 2025 is less about jaw-dropping innovation and more about laying the groundwork for future breakthroughs in mixed reality, smart homes, and foldable devices.

Here's a breakdown of what’s in store for some of Apple’s most talked-about updates, courtesy of Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

iPhone SE Gets An Update

The iPhone SE is ditching its retro vibes and finally adopting a modern design.

Code-named V59, this budget-friendly iPhone will lose the home button, gain Face ID, and include Apple’s first in-house modem (Sinope).

With a price bump likely, Apple might want to keep the older SE around for developing markets. Still, this revamped SE is shaping up to be a standout in Apple’s 2025 lineup.

Apple TV: New Features, Same Niche

After years on autopilot, the Apple TV set-top box is getting an overdue update.

Expect tighter integration with Apple’s revamped smart home ecosystem and better support for its upcoming smart home hub.

While Apple TV has struggled to dominate living rooms, this refresh could give it some much-needed relevance in a crowded streaming market.

HomePod and HomePod mini Make a Comeback

The HomePod family is finally growing up.

Both the full-sized HomePod and HomePod mini will see refreshed designs and smarter features, likely tied into Apple’s new AI-driven smart home platform.

While details are sparse, the updates aim to boost the appeal of Apple’s smart speaker lineup, which has been lagging behind competitors.

Mac Pro Levels Up

Apple’s high-end Mac Pro is on track to get a serious performance boost with the new Hidra chip.

Positioned as the ultimate powerhouse for professionals, the updated Mac Pro should arrive before year’s end.

This refresh is crucial for cementing Apple’s dominance in the high-performance computing space, especially as competitors ramp up their AI and machine-learning offerings.

Apple’s New Smart Home Hub

The headliner for 2025 is Apple’s long-rumored smart home hub.

Featuring a 7-inch screen, this device will manage household tasks, run apps, and support video calls.

It’s Apple’s most ambitious foray into smart home territory, laying the foundation for new products like Face ID-powered doorbells and privacy-focused security cameras expected in 2026.

The Bigger Picture

While 2025 won’t rewrite Apple’s history books, it sets the stage for future innovation.

From foldable devices to a reimagined Siri, Apple is positioning itself for breakthroughs in AI, health tech, and mixed reality.

It’s not a sprint, but a strategic march toward the future.