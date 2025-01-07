Nvidia RTX 50-Series: Cyberpunk 2077 at 238fps, Because Who Needs Sleep?

Nvidia just dropped the RTX 50-series GPUs at CES, and they’re bringing serious power upgrades and fresh features. The lineup includes the flagship RTX 5090 for $1,999, along with the $999 RTX 5080, $749 RTX 5070 Ti, and $549 RTX 5070. The first two arrive January 30th, while the others follow in February. The RTX 5090, surprisingly compact for its power, boasts 32GB of GDDR7 memory, 21,760 CUDA cores, and a jaw-dropping memory bandwidth of 1,792GB/sec. Nvidia says it’s twice as fast as the RTX 4090, thanks to the Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4. Expect hefty power needs, though—a 1,000-watt PSU is recommended. Performance claims are wild: Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly runs at 238fps with DLSS 4 on the RTX 5090, compared to 106fps on the RTX 4090. The RTX 5080 also promises double the speed of its predecessor, featuring 16GB of GDDR7 memory and 10,752 CUDA cores. Nvidia isn’t stopping at desktops. RTX 50-series GPUs are coming to laptops in March, with configurations tailored for gaming and creative workloads. New DLSS 4 tech brings Multi Frame Generation, multiplying frame rates up to 8x and improving visual fidelity across the board. This launch marks a leap forward in AI-powered gaming and content creation. Whether you’re a gamer, designer, or tech enthusiast, these GPUs are setting a new bar for performance—at a price, of course. If you’re ready to upgrade, buckle up; your power supply (and wallet) might need a little prep.