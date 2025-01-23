Perplexity Assistant: Your New AI Sidekick That Might Just Keep Your Life on Track

Perplexity is stepping up its game with Perplexity Assistant, an AI-powered agent designed to make your phone more useful—at least in theory.

If Perplexity Assistant lives up to the hype, we might finally have an AI that not only finds the best pizza spot in town but actually books the table before we get too hungry to care.

It's rolling out on Android as of January 23, 2025.

The assistant taps into Perplexity’s search engine to help with everyday tasks, from hailing a ride to finding a song you heard once but can’t quite remember.

What sets Perplexity Assistant apart is its ability to pull real-time info from the web.

Need to check the date of an event and add it to your calendar? It can do that.

Want to scope out restaurants nearby and book a table in one go?

That’s the idea. It’s a multimodal AI agent, meaning it can analyze images from your phone’s camera to answer questions about what’s on your screen or in front of you.

And it’s free—for now.

Perplexity says the Assistant supports 15 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Hindi.