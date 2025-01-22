Samsung and Google Are Building AR Glasses—Because Regular Reality Needs an Upgrade

Samsung is gearing up to enter the AR glasses game, teaming up with Google to make it happen.

TM Roh, Samsung’s mobile chief, confirmed in an interview that the two companies are co-developing AR glasses as part of their Android XR project. No launch date yet—just a promise to get them ready “as soon as possible.”

If Samsung and Google can finally crack AR glasses, we might actually get the sci-fi future we were promised—minus the dystopia (hopefully).

Big Tech has long chased the dream of lightweight AR glasses that overlay digital info on the real world, but cost and engineering hurdles have kept it out of reach.

Samsung, a giant in smartphones and wearables, is looking to expand its consumer tech lineup after launching the Galaxy Ring last year.

If Samsung and Google pull this off, they’ll go head-to-head with Meta, which plans to launch AR glasses in 2027, and possibly Apple, which is keeping its plans under wraps.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Project Moohan—a mixed reality headset blending VR and AR—is still in the works, with pricing and release details TBD.

One major challenge is making sure there’s enough content to keep users hooked—something even Apple has struggled with for its $3,500 Vision Pro.