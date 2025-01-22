What To Expect at Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Event

Samsung’s next big launch is about to happen, and it’s going to be packed with new phones, AI hype, and maybe a surprise or two.

The company is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 lineup during its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22nd, at 1PM ET.

Expect the usual mix of smartphone and software announcements, with Samsung leaning hard into AI—because that’s the playbook for 2024.

Samsung’s bringing AI, rounder corners, and maybe a Qi2 “gotcha,” but at least we’re getting another Unpacked show where the real sport is counting how many times they say “seamless.”

There could be some extras thrown in to keep things interesting.

Samsung will stream the event live on YouTube, its website, and its newsroom page.

Expected Samsung Announcements

Barring any last-minute surprises, the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are a lock.

Leaks suggest the S25 Ultra will see the biggest design tweaks, with slightly rounder corners—because even small changes matter when you’re spending over a thousand bucks on a phone.

Qi2 wireless charging

Samsung previously confirmed its 2025 Galaxy devices will support the standard, but there’s a catch—some models may be labeled “Qi2 Ready,” meaning you’ll need a magnetic case to get the full MagSafe-like experience.

That’s not exactly the seamless wireless charging upgrade people were hoping for.

The Software Side: One UI 7

The S25 lineup will ship with One UI 7, Samsung’s customized version of Android 15. If you’ve been following the beta, you’ve already seen some of the biggest changes:

A “Now Bar” , which sounds suspiciously like Samsung’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island.





, which sounds suspiciously like Samsung’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island. A redesigned camera app , likely with some AI-powered tricks.





, likely with some AI-powered tricks. The option to turn off HDR content , so you’re not blinded by ultra-bright TikToks in your feed.





, so you’re not blinded by ultra-bright TikToks in your feed. And, according to Samsung, AI “agents” baked into the OS—so expect plenty of buzzwords about seamless, multimodal experiences.





What Might Be Missing

One device we probably won’t see is the rumored Galaxy S25 “Slim” model.

A recent leak suggests Samsung won’t launch it in the US, which means it might not show up at all during Unpacked.

There’s also an outside chance Samsung will give us an update on its mysterious “Project Moohan” VR headset.

But with Unpacked typically focused on smartphones, don’t get your hopes up for a full deep dive.