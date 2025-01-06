Samsung’s 2025 TVs Are Here to Make Your Couch Time Smarter. Find Out How.

Samsung is kicking off the new year with a bang, debuting a slew of AI-enhanced televisions at CES 2025. From ultra-premium 8K models to innovative 4K options, this lineup is designed to flex both cutting-edge tech and thoughtful features that might just make you rethink what a TV can do. The Flagship Model: Neo QLED 8K QN990F Leading the charge is the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, Samsung’s top-tier offering with a sleek, minimalist design that screams modern sophistication. It’s powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, which handles the heavy lifting for its suite of advanced AI features. Expect proprietary 8K upscaling, frame-by-frame HDR remastering, adaptive sound, color boosting, and an AI Mode that fine-tunes your viewing experience based on what you’re watching. Adding to the minimalist vibe is the Wireless One Connect Box, a clever gadget that keeps cables out of sight and your space tidy. Think of it as Samsung’s answer to LG’s Zero Connect Box, but with a claimed 10-meter range—even through walls. AI-Powered 4K TVs for the Masses Samsung’s 4K lineup brings the goods with the Neo QLED QN90F, QN80F, and QN70F. They feature the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, improved 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and silky-smooth refresh rates of up to 165Hz. Need a massive screen for movie night? The QN80F offers a 100-inch option, while the QN90F stretches to an impressive 115 inches. Why AI Matters in Your Living Room Samsung isn’t just throwing around buzzwords—its Vision AI is packed with genuinely useful features. Click to Search lets you identify actors, locations, or even outfits directly from your screen, while Samsung Food recognizes what’s on your plate and serves up recipes, shopping lists, and even takeout suggestions. Have a connected Samsung fridge? The system can scan its contents and help you plan meals. For peace of mind, AI Home Security uses the TV’s built-in mic and cameras to detect unusual activity, sending alerts straight to your phone or TV. There’s even Live Translate, which provides real-time subtitle translations, and Generative Wallpaper, allowing you to customize your TV into a dynamic art display. A Fresh Take on OLED Samsung isn’t forgetting about OLED fans. The S95F leads the pack with its upgraded NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, enhanced glare-free tech, a brighter display, and a variable refresh rate up to 165Hz. It’s joined by the S90F and S85F, rounding out the lineup for OLED enthusiasts. And Don’t Forget The Frame Pro Samsung’s lifestyle TV darling, The Frame, is getting a “Pro” makeover this year, and it’s special enough to earn its own headline-worthy updates. What’s Next? Samsung is keeping pricing and availability under wraps for now, but you can expect more details as CES 2025 unfolds. If the buzz so far is any indication, these TVs are about more than just stunning visuals—they’re designed to make your living room smarter, sleeker, and a whole lot more connected. Stay tuned.