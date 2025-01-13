YouTube Music Just Added A Top Songs Carousel To Artist Pages

YouTube Music just made it easier to find an artist’s biggest hits. They’ve rolled out a "Top Songs" carousel on artist pages, giving users a quick way to see and play their most popular tracks without having to dig through albums or playlists.

Why It Matters

Now when you check out your favorite artist—or someone you’re just getting into—their most popular tracks are right there at the top. No digging, no guessing.

If you’re the type who gets overwhelmed scrolling through a million albums and singles, this is your shortcut.

You can quickly figure out what everyone’s vibing with and jump straight in.

It’s especially clutch if you’re building playlists or just trying to get a feel for an artist’s sound without committing to a deep dive.

This isn’t some groundbreaking new feature, but it’s definitely one of those little updates that makes the app feel more user-friendly.

What It Means for You

Whether you’re just cruising for new music or need to queue up something quick while grabbing your coffee, it’s all about saving you time and making the experience smoother.