Amazon Alexa Generative AI Will Be Announced This Week: What To Expect

  
     
   
     
 

Amazon is expected to unveil the next-gen Alexa, now packed with AI capabilities, at a press event on Wednesday, February 26.

 

According to Reuters, Amazon will finally introduce its long-awaited generative AI-powered Alexa voice assistant.

 

The AI-powered Alexa will handle multiple prompts in a single conversation, making interactions feel more natural.

 

 

Beyond just answering questions, the new Alexa will act as an agent—carrying out tasks independently and remembering user preferences for music, restaurants, and more.

 

For example, Reuters’ sources say you could order a burger for delivery and still tweak your order before it’s finalized.

 

Amazon has sent out press invites for the February 26 event in New York, which will be hosted by Panos Panay, the former Microsoft executive now leading Amazon’s devices and services division.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
