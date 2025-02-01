Apple Has Stopped Work on Mac-Connected AR Glasses, Will Continue With AR Glasses And Spatial Computing

Apple is officially pulling the plug on its Mac-connected augmented reality glasses, but don’t mistake this for the end of its AR ambitions.

The project, known internally as N107, was Apple’s attempt at lightweight glasses that would pair with a Mac computer to bring spatial computing into the everyday workspace.

The now-canceled N107 glasses were Apple’s bid to make AR more accessible than the Vision Pro.

The idea was promising, but after multiple redesigns and underwhelming internal tests, Apple decided to wind it down.

Still, this isn’t Apple abandoning AR glasses altogether—just this specific iteration.

Unlike its $3,499 mixed-reality headset, which blends VR and AR using external cameras, the N107 glasses were meant to look more like everyday eyewear while superimposing digital elements directly onto the real world.

Initially, Apple planned for them to pair with an iPhone, but processing and battery life limitations pushed the company to pivot toward Mac connectivity.

Even with a more powerful device handling computations, the product struggled to meet Apple’s standards.

So, what’s next? Apple isn’t done with AR—far from it.

The company remains committed to spatial computing and is already working on a second-generation Vision Pro, along with a more affordable mixed-reality headset.

Long-term, Apple still has its sights set on fully standalone AR glasses—something that doesn’t need a Mac, iPhone, or any tethered device to function.