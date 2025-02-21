Apple iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Is Expected To Be Released Today

After a few delays that had iPhone users side-eyeing their screens, Apple is finally expected to drop the iOS 18.4 beta 1 today (Feb. 21) .

This update was supposed to be a big deal, but it looks like Apple hit the brakes on some of the more ambitious features.

A Siri update was supposed to make Siri more aware of what’s happening on your screen—analyzing your messages, apps, and overall vibe to be more helpful.

But according to reports, that upgrade is getting pushed to iOS 18.5 while Apple works out the kinks.

That said, iOS 18.4 isn’t totally lacking in new stuff.

Image Playground is getting a Sketch style for those artsy moments, Priority Notifications are getting better visibility across apps, and Apple Intelligence is learning a bunch of new languages—including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says we should see the beta roll out today (unless Apple pulls another plot twist). Fun fact: Apple almost never releases updates on a Friday, so this is a little out of character.

Sure, Siri’s big upgrade is taking a rain check, but iOS 18.4 still brings some solid updates. Keep your phone charged, update when you can, and see what’s new—just don’t expect any life-changing AI magic this time around.