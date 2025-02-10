Apple’s New iPhone SE: Budget-Friendly, Face ID-Ready, and Finally Living in 2024

The new iPhone SE is dropping this week, and Apple finally gave its budget phone some much-needed upgrades.

Home button? Gone. Face ID is in. Lightning port? Say hello to USB-C.

It’s basically rocking an iPhone 14 vibe with a bigger screen, plus Apple’s first in-house modem, the A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence—all for around $500. Not bad.

The flagship iPhones are sitting this one out until later this year, when Apple drops the iPhone 17 lineup.

But here’s the thing—Apple’s been playing it safe.

The last major iPhone redesign was in 2020, and since then, it’s been minor tweaks like Dynamic Island, titanium frames, and slightly bigger screens.

Meanwhile, competitors are out here dropping foldables, trifolds, and AI that makes Apple Intelligence look like it's still figuring itself out.

Apple’s a little behind, but let’s be real—they know how to shake things up when they need to. Let’s see if this is one of those times.