ChatGPT Just Dropped the Login Wall—Now You Can Search Without the Commitment

OpenAI just did us all a solid—ChatGPT’s search is now wide open, no account, no login, just straight-up answers with zero commitment issues.

This feature first rolled out to paying users in October, then to everyone in December and now it’s fully unlocked for the masses.

Basically, you can ask ChatGPT anything, and it’ll pull info straight from the web—complete with citations—like that one overachiever in group projects who actually does their research.

Ditching the sign-in wall is a bold flex, especially when Google and Bing have been running the search game forever.

But OpenAI clearly wants a piece of the action, going head-to-head with AI search tools like Perplexity, which has already been letting people search without logging in (and even throws in TripAdvisor reviews for that spontaneous weekend trip you keep saying you'll take).

And ChatGPT’s search isn’t just spitting out text anymore—it’s getting more visual, pulling up maps, local attraction photos, and quick-hit descriptions.

Whether you need the best sushi spot in your city or a breakdown of quantum physics at 2 AM, it’s all right there.

Bottom line? OpenAI just made AI search way more accessible, and honestly, it might change how we look things up.

So go ahead, fire off your weirdest questions—ChatGPT’s got answers, no sign-up sheet required.