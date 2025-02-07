Apple App Store VS China

If Apple plays nice, this could end in a quiet policy tweak—but if not, well, get ready for another round of Tech Trade War: App Store Edition.

China’s regulators are side-eyeing Apple’s App Store rules, thinking about digging into its fees and lock on third-party payments.

Word is, they’ve been having quiet chats with Apple execs and developers, questioning that infamous 30% cut on in-app purchases and why outside payment options are a no-go.

If this heats up, it could turn into another messy moment in the ongoing U.S.-China trade drama.

Developers—especially Tencent and ByteDance—have been frustrated with Apple’s grip on iOS for years, and China’s already cracked down on other U.S. tech giants like Nvidia and Google.

So far, Apple’s dodged the hammer, but whether this ends in some policy tweaks or a full-scale investigation depends on how these behind-the-scenes talks play out.

And let’s be real—this isn’t just about Apple.

The U.S. and China have been locked in a tech tug-of-war, and any regulatory move here could ripple way beyond App Store fees.

Beijing sees Apple’s commission and restrictions as unfair to local devs and consumers, and if Apple doesn’t play ball, China might just take this fight to the next level.