Destroyer’s New Track “Hydroplaning” Is a Moody Strut Into the Unknown—And We’re Here for It

Dan Bejar, the enigmatic force behind Destroyer, has graced us with “Hydroplaning off the Edge of the World,” the latest single from his forthcoming album, Dan's Boogie, set to release on March 28.

This track follows January's “Bologna” and continues to showcase Bejar's distinctive musical style.

The accompanying music video, directed by longtime collaborator Sydney Hermant, features nocturnal footage captured by Bejar himself. In a press statement, Bejar shared, “Me and Sydney started this off as a ‘Hydroplaning’ visualizer, dusting off her 24-year-old Canon GL2 after many dormant years. I love the grain of the picture. Then things ballooned into a full-on video. I walk around in it, trying to look Parisian, talking to the crows. Basically a day in the life of…. I shot the nighttime stuff and it is my finest hour. Sydney did the rest.”

Additionally, Bejar is currently supporting Father John Misty on a North American tour, with their first shows together kicking off this month.

Dan's Boogie marks Destroyer's first album since 2022's Labyrinthitis, and if these initial singles are any indication, we're in for another fantastic journey through Bejar's ever-intriguing musical landscape.