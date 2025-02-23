Apple’s M4 MacBook Air Is Coming—Say Goodbye to Your Excuses for a Slow Laptop

Apple is clearing the shelves for a fresh drop—the M4 MacBook Air is on the way.

Now that the iPhone 16e is official, Cupertino’s shifting focus to its fan-favorite laptop.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, it’s shaping up to be a solid refresh with a beefier chip powering both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Word is Apple’s aiming for a March launch, with marketing, sales, and retail teams already getting prepped.

Plus, stock for the current lineup is thinning out in stores, which usually means one thing: new models are about to hit.