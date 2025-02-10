OnePlus Watch 3 Launches February 18 with Rotating Crown and Five-Day Battery

Looks like OnePlus finally figured out that a rotating crown should, you know, actually rotate—better late than never!

OnePlus just made it official: the OnePlus Watch 3 is landing on February 18 in the US and Europe.

And get this—it’s rocking a five-day battery life in smart mode.

That’s thanks to a dual-chip setup featuring the Snapdragon W5 for performance and the new BES2800 for efficiency.

If you’re the type to stretch out your battery for as long as possible, power saver mode lets you push it to 16 days (basically an eternity in smartwatch years).

On the flip side, if you’re all about that always-on display life, expect around three days before you hit the charger.

The design is OK, but now with extra flex. OnePlus kept the stainless steel casing but leveled up with a titanium alloy bezel and a sapphire crystal display—because scratches are for amateurs.

The digital crown actually rotates now, making it way smoother to scroll through menus instead of just being there for the aesthetics.

You’re looking at Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium for color options—so whether you’re feeling flashy or keeping it low-key, you’ve got choices.

Price details are still under wraps, but if you sign up for launch notifications, OnePlus will knock off $30 and even throw in a shot at winning the OnePlus Pad 2 or Buds Pro 3.