Oppo’s Find N5 Is So Thin It Makes Your iPad Look Chonky

Foldables are finally getting over their awkward phase—Oppo’s Find N5 is so thin, it might just slip into another dimension.

Oppo is pulling a major flex with the Find N5, dropping globally on Feb 20.

They’re calling it the world’s thinnest foldable, and with a rumored 4mm thickness when unfolded, that’s not just marketing fluff—it’s literally slimmer than the Honor Magic V3’s 4.35mm.

If you’re in the U.S., you’ll probably see it as the OnePlus Open 2.

Oppo’s been teasing this thing for weeks, showing off its nearly invisible crease, waterproofing, and how ridiculously thin it is—like, thinner than an iPad Pro.

The latest teaser gives us a sneak peek at a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an alert slider, and a camera bump that won’t hijack your pocket space. It’s dropping in Cosmic Black and Misty White, but the Twilight Purple edition is staying exclusive to China. Rude.

The whole smartphone industry is suddenly obsessed with going on a diet. Samsung is hyping up its razor-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, and Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air is allegedly coming in at 5.5mm at its slimmest point.

That’s even thinner than the iPhone 6’s 6.9mm.

After years of phones getting chunkier to fit bigger batteries and cameras, we’re finally back to making devices that don’t feel like bricks.