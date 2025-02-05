   
 
Spacelab
Unknown Mortal Orchestra's New Album Dives Into Earthly and Otherworldly Vibes – Listen to “Earth 1”

  
     
   
   
 

Unknown Mortal Orchestra is back with a fresh instrumental journey, announcing their latest album, IC-02 Bogotá, set to release on February 28 via Jagjaguwar.

This marks the second installment in their city-inspired instrumental series, following 2018's IC-01 Hanoi.

Watch the “Earth 1” video below to get a taste of what's to come.

 

The video was created by frontman Ruban Nielson during their recording sessions in Bogotá, Colombia.

 

It's a candid glimpse into the city's vibrant atmosphere, reflecting the band's immersive creative process.

 

 

UMO has scheduled a standalone performance at Mexico City's Auditorio BB on May 8.

 

This release follows their 2023 album, V, and continues the band's tradition of crafting unique, location-inspired soundscapes.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
