Adobe Wants to Make Website AI Chatbots Actually Useful

Adobe just announced its new AI “agents,” designed to help brands make their websites feel less like a maze and more like a helpful guide.

While most people know Adobe for Photoshop, the company also runs a massive business in online marketing tools, pulling in a solid chunk of its $21.5 billion in revenue from that side of the business.

These AI agents are all about personalization.

If someone lands on a site from a TikTok ad, they might get content geared toward a younger audience, while someone clicking in from a Google search could see something more tailored to their interests.

Amit Ahuja, Adobe’s SVP of Experience Cloud, says people now expect websites to be as intuitive as AI chatbots like ChatGPT—and Adobe wants to make sure businesses can keep up.

The AI doesn’t just make chatbots smarter; it also connects the dots between marketing and customer experience.

Say someone clicks on an Instagram ad for a dreamy beach vacation. If they head to a travel site and start asking about trips, the chatbot can cross-check available deals and the kind of destinations the ad promoted—making it way more likely to recommend the perfect getaway.

Adobe is also rolling out new tools for digital marketers, including an AI assistant that can suggest and implement website updates based on sales goals. Instead of waiting months for a dev team to tweak things, businesses can get real-time improvements.

