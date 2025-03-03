Aphex Twin x Supreme: A Streetwear Drop for the Sonically Obsessed

Aphex Twin—the elusive electronic icon—is teaming up with Supreme for a Spring 2025 collection that blends underground music culture with streetwear’s finest.

James is lending his warped aesthetic to Supreme. The collection—featuring GORE-TEX jackets, hoodies, tees, and skate decks—leans into Aphex Twin’s signature visuals, with longtime collaborator Chris Cunningham onboard. It’s a drop that merges fashion, music, and a love for the unconventional.

Richard D. James has spent decades twisting electronic music into something unpredictable, pulling from acid, jungle, and classical influences. His catalog swings from dreamy ambient to breakneck breakcore, always with a wink.

Blurring the lines between ambient, IDM, and acid techno, Aphex Twin came up in the UK’s ‘90s rave scene.

James started modifying synths as a kid before DJing at local raves. By 1992, Selected Ambient Works 85-92 cemented his status as an electronic music pioneer.

More albums followed—each one bending dance music into new shapes. After a long silence, 2014’s Syro marked his return, followed by cryptic drops that kept fans guessing.