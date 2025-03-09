Siri’s AI Upgrade Is Taking a Detour, but Apple Swears It’s Still on the Map

Apple’s AI struggles just hit another roadblock—Siri’s big upgrade is getting pushed back, and no one seems sure when (or if) it’s actually happening. The AI-powered Siri Apple showed off last June—the one that could tap into your personal info to answer questions and handle apps more smoothly—was originally expected in the iOS 18.4 update this April. But now, Apple says those features won’t arrive until “the coming year.” That’s a pretty vague way of saying, don’t hold your breath. Behind the scenes, it’s been a mess. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s engineers have been scrambling to fix a pile of bugs, but progress has been slow. The update was already delayed once, from April to May, and now it looks like it’s slipping into next year—if it even makes it that far. Some within Apple’s AI team reportedly think the whole thing might have to be rebuilt from scratch, which would push it back to 2026, when Apple is planning a broader Siri overhaul. The delays are embarrassing, especially for a company that’s been trying to prove it can compete in AI. Apple originally introduced these features as part of its Apple Intelligence initiative, but at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, don’t expect any jaw-dropping AI reveals. The focus will be on integrating what’s already been announced into more apps—not breaking new ground. Apple had planned to make Siri feel more like ChatGPT next year, but now it looks like only the early building blocks for that will be ready in 2026 with iOS 19. The user-facing experience is likely getting punted to iOS 20 in 2027. Meanwhile, inside Apple, the pressure is mounting. Some employees think CEO Tim Cook or the board needs to step in and shake up AI leadership before the company falls even further behind. In response to growing concerns, Apple recently brought in veteran software exec Kim Vorrath to help get things back on track. Another problem is that making Siri’s AI ambitions work requires serious processing power. Running these advanced models directly on Apple’s devices could strain current hardware, which might force Apple to either scale back the features or accept sluggish performance on older devices. Future products will likely need upgraded chips to run these features properly. For now, Siri has gotten some minor improvements, including an integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and a text-based Type to Siri option. There’s also a new glowing interface and expanded Apple product knowledge, but none of that changes the assistant’s core intelligence. While Apple struggles, competitors are moving forward. Amazon is launching its Alexa+ upgrade this month, and Samsung and Google are already weaving AI deeper into their devices. The longer Apple takes to catch up, the harder it’ll be to close the gap.