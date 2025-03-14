Apple AirPods Are About to Make You Bilingual With Live Translation— No More Butchering French on Vacation

Apple is adding live translation to AirPods, letting users understand real-time conversations without juggling apps. Bloomberg reports the feature is coming in an AirPods software update alongside iOS 19.

Google’s Pixel Buds have had this for a while, and Apple’s Translate app has existed since 2020, but now AirPods will handle it seamlessly.

If an English speaker hears Spanish, their iPhone translates it and sends it to their AirPods.

Their response gets translated and played aloud via the iPhone.

This update is part of Apple’s biggest iOS and macOS overhaul yet.

There's no new hardware needed—Apple keeps upgrading AirPods through software. Last year, they even added hearing health features to AirPods Pro 2.

Still, new AirPods are coming. A third-gen AirPods Pro is in the works, plus a version with built-in AI-powered cameras. Last year saw fresh AirPods Max colors and a refreshed low-end AirPods model.