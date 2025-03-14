   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES  

CYBER SECURITY

   CRYPTO
 
     
     
 
     
 

Apple AirPods Are About to Make You Bilingual With Live Translation— No More Butchering French on Vacation

  
     
   
     
 

Apple is adding live translation to AirPods, letting users understand real-time conversations without juggling apps. Bloomberg reports the feature is coming in an AirPods software update alongside iOS 19.

 

Google’s Pixel Buds have had this for a while, and Apple’s Translate app has existed since 2020, but now AirPods will handle it seamlessly.

 

If an English speaker hears Spanish, their iPhone translates it and sends it to their AirPods.

 

Their response gets translated and played aloud via the iPhone.

 

 

This update is part of Apple’s biggest iOS and macOS overhaul yet.

 

There's no new hardware needed—Apple keeps upgrading AirPods through software. Last year, they even added hearing health features to AirPods Pro 2.

 

Still, new AirPods are coming. A third-gen AirPods Pro is in the works, plus a version with built-in AI-powered cameras. Last year saw fresh AirPods Max colors and a refreshed low-end AirPods model.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 