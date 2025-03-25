Apple Upgraded AirPods Max With Lossless Audio and Ultra-Low Latency

Apple just remembered the AirPods Max exist and gave them an actual feature upgrade—welcome to the party, high-quality sound.

They’re enhancing the AirPods Max experience with a software update rolling out next month.

This update introduces 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio support via the included USB-C cable, allowing listeners to enjoy studio-quality sound that faithfully reproduces original recordings.

Beyond music playback, the update brings ultra-low latency audio, benefiting gamers and live streamers with reduced lag comparable to built-in speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

For music creators using apps like Logic Pro, this means seamless recording and mixing in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking.

The firmware update will be available for free alongside iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

