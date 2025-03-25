   
 
Spacelab
Apple Upgraded AirPods Max With Lossless Audio and Ultra-Low Latency

  
     
   
     
 

Apple just remembered the AirPods Max exist and gave them an actual feature upgrade—welcome to the party, high-quality sound.

 

They’re enhancing the AirPods Max experience with a software update rolling out next month.

 

This update introduces 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio support via the included USB-C cable, allowing listeners to enjoy studio-quality sound that faithfully reproduces original recordings.

 

 

 

Beyond music playback, the update brings ultra-low latency audio, benefiting gamers and live streamers with reduced lag comparable to built-in speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

 

For music creators using apps like Logic Pro, this means seamless recording and mixing in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking.

 

The firmware update will be available for free alongside iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

 

 

Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
