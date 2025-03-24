   
 
The Apple Watch Might Get An AI Camera, And Honestly, It Makes Sense

  
     
   
     
 

Apple is testing cameras for future Apple Watches, aiming to turn your wrist into an AI-powered hub.

 

The plan is for onboard cameras and mics that recognize objects, translate text, and offer real-time insights. These smartwatches are still years away, but they’re on Apple’s roadmap.

 

 

The groundwork is already there. The iPhone 16 introduced Visual Intelligence, letting users analyze objects and text via AI. Right now, Apple leans on ChatGPT and Google, but long-term, it wants its own models running the show.

 

Camera placement depends on the model. The Series version might get a front-facing lens in the display, while the Ultra could have a side-mounted camera near the Digital Crown.

 

Privacy concerns aside, Apple has a track record of making cameras feel normal in everyday tech.

 

Wearable AI is heating up, and Apple isn’t sitting this one out. A future where your watch doesn’t just listen but sees? It’s coming.

 

 

