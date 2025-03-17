Apple iPhone 17 Air: Slimmer, Smarter, and Gearing Up to Ditch Ports

Apple’s next big iPhone shakeup is coming, and it’s thinner, sleeker, and possibly the beginning of a portless future.

The upcoming iPhone 17 “Air” isn’t just another thin phone—it’s Apple flexing its long-term vision for the iPhone.

This model is a callback to the original MacBook Air, trimming down the frame, swapping in new components, and rethinking design choices that will likely ripple through the entire lineup in the coming years.

At first glance, it won’t look wildly different—expect a 6.6-inch display, tight bezels like the iPhone 16 Pro, silky-smooth ProMotion scrolling, and the Dynamic Island that Apple refuses to let go.

There’s even a new Camera Control button. But what really makes this phone stand out is what’s happening inside.

Codenamed D23, the iPhone 17 Air is the result of Apple engineers pulling off an impressive balancing act: making a thinner phone without sacrificing battery life.

Typically, a slimmer design means a smaller battery, but Apple’s approach involved reworking display, silicon, and software efficiency to maintain all-day performance.

The iPhone lineup is also shifting—this year’s launch ditches the usual two entry-level models for a single base model, two Pro versions, and the Air sitting somewhere in between.

It’s also bringing in some next-gen tech, including Apple’s custom-built C1 modem, which first appeared in the iPhone 16e.

It’s more power-efficient than Qualcomm’s modems, helping Apple squeeze more battery life out of the thinner design.

The tradeoff is no mmWave 5G support, which stays exclusive to the Pro models.

But the bigger picture here is Apple’s roadmap.

The tech inside the Air is laying the groundwork for even bigger leaps, including a foldable iPhone that could drop as early as 2026. Think Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, but (hopefully) without the awkward screen crease.