Apple’s Foldable iPhone Update: A Screen That Bends, but Won’t Break the Hype

Apple is reportedly set to launch a foldable iPhone in 2026, integrating tech from the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air for a sleek user experience.



Expected to adopt a book-style fold, the device may feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Reports suggest a slim build—4.5mm open, up to 9.5mm closed—mirroring the iPhone 17 Air’s thinness.



Apple is refining display driver efficiency to boost battery life and reduce heat, enhancing gaming performance. A liquid metal hinge is also in development to improve durability and reduce screen creasing.



With a projected price of $2,000–$2,500, the foldable iPhone could enter production in late 2026, with a possible 2027 launch. Limited availability is expected due to production challenges.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed these details, reports indicate significant progress. Stay tuned for official updates.

