Arc Music Festival 2025 Lineup: Chicago’s Ultimate House & Techno Takeover

Arc Music Festival is house and techno heaven in Chicago.

Every Labor Day weekend, it brings underground legends and top headliners to Union Park. The stages are stacked, the vibes are sleek, and the crowd actually knows their music.

It blends global talent with Chicago’s house scene. The lineup is curated for real dance fans, not just clout chasers.

Passes on sale this Friday, March 14 at 12pm CT.

Insane sound, immersive art, and a crowd that’s fully locked in make it next level.

Arc Music Festival 2025 is stacked with house and techno heavyweights. Chicago’s own Green Velvet leads the charge, alongside Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer, and Jamie xx.

Legends like Derrick Carter and Felix Da Housecat bring classic house energy, while VTSS and Interplanetary Criminal push cutting-edge sounds.

Surprises like Duck Sauce add a funky twist.

With support from elrow and The Grid, this lineup is built for true dance music heads—whether you’re into hypnotic techno or deep house grooves, Arc delivers.

Click here to see the full Arc Music Festival lineup or just scroll down farther below.

Imagine this: you’re dancing all day to world-class sets, then hitting afterparties where the energy only builds. From warehouse raves to massive club takeovers, Arc doesn’t stop when the festival ends.

Arc Music Festival 2025 Lineup

