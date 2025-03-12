   
 
Spacelab
Arc Music Festival Tickets Just Dropped—Lock Yours In Before Prices Go Up

  
     
   
     
  Image by Arc Music Festival  
 

Arc Music Festival 2025 tickets just went on sale, so if you’re serious about house and techno, now’s the time to lock it in.

 

With a stacked lineup featuring legends like Green Velvet, Eric Prydz, and Jamie xx, this is the festival you don’t want to miss.

 

Prices will only go up over time, and with afterparties that keep the energy going all night, grabbing your pass early is a no-brainer.

 

Hit the buttons below to check tickets:

 

 

 

Every Labor Day weekend, ARC brings underground legends and top headliners to Union Park. The stages are stacked, the vibes are sleek, and the crowd actually knows their music.

 

It blends global talent with Chicago’s house scene. The lineup is curated for real dance fans, not just clout chasers.

 

Insane sound, immersive art, and a crowd that’s fully locked in make it next level.

 

Click here to see the full Arc Music Festival lineup or just scroll down farther below.

 

With support from elrow and The Grid, the lineup is built for true dance music heads—whether you’re into hypnotic techno or deep house grooves, Arc delivers.

 

Imagine this: you’re dancing all day to world-class sets, then hitting afterparties where the energy only builds. From warehouse raves to massive club takeovers, Arc doesn’t stop when the festival ends.

 

Arc Music Festival 2025 Lineup

 

 

