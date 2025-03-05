The Beta Band Tickets Just Went On Sale

Tickets for The Beta Band’s long-awaited reunion tour are officially on sale.

If you’ve been waiting two decades to hear The Three E.P.’s live, now’s your chance to lock in a spot. Grab yours now through Ticketmaster or AXS before they disappear.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

For the first time in over 20 years, the Scottish post-rock outfit is reuniting for a tour that promises to bring their cult-favorite sound to fans old and new.

The band will be pulling deep from The Three E.P.’s—the compilation that cemented their status as left-field legends—alongside other fan favorites.

Get Beta Band gear

The tour kicks off in Glasgow on September 25 before crossing the Atlantic for a North American run starting in mid-October.

Stops include Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia, with the grand finale set for Brooklyn on November 1.

Emerging from the fertile late-’90s UK music scene, The Beta Band blended folk, psychedelia, hip-hop beats, and experimental rock into something entirely their own.

They broke through with The Three E.P.’s, a collection of early tracks that became a go-to reference for crate-diggers and indie heads alike.

While they never quite cracked the mainstream, their influence stretched far—if you’ve ever fallen for the woozy grooves of Animal Collective or the genre-blurring experiments of Beck, you’ve heard a bit of The Beta Band’s DNA in there.

Beta Band Tour Dates

09-25 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

09-27 Leeds, England - O2 Academy

09-29 Bristol, England - O2 Academy

09-30 Nottingham, England - Rock City

10-02 London, England - Roundhouse

10-04 Manchester, England - Albert Hall

10-12 Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom

10-14 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10-15 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10-17 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10-18 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

10-20 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10-21 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10-23 Chicago, IL - Metro

10-24 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

10-25 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

10-28 Washington, D.C. - 9.30 Club

10-29 Boston, MA - Royale Boston

10-30 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11-01 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel