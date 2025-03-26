Beyond Wonderland’s 2025 Set Times Are Out—Who Needs Sleep Anyway?

Beyond Wonderland is a trippy, Alice-in-Wonderland rave in the best way.

Ever wanted to tumble down the rabbit hole but with more bass drops and neon?

The lineup is stacked with EDM royalty—house, techno, dubstep, and everything in between. And now the schedule has been released! (Click to see or just scroll farther down below.

Get Beyond Wonderland tickets:

Picture a sea of kandi-clad ravers, LED totems bouncing through the crowd, and DJs dropping beats so heavy they make your brain vibrate.

Think massive stages decked out in glowing mushrooms, curious creatures, and vibes straight out of a dream (but, like, a really good one).

The whole thing feels like a Mad Hatter tea party but with way more lasers, and instead of tea, you’re sipping on overpriced (but somehow delicious) festival lemonade.

Beyond Wonderland Schedule

Get Beyond Wonderland tickets:

Get Beyond Wonderland tickets:

Beyond Wonderland 2025 Lineup

Get Beyond Wonderland tickets: