Big Ears Festival: A Four-Day Crash Course in Music You Didn’t Know You Loved

  
     
   
     
 

Big Ears is basically a music nerd’s dream—four days of genre-bending, mind-expanding sounds in the heart of Knoxville, Tennessee.

 

It’s like someone took jazz, experimental rock, classical, electronic, and avant-garde everything, threw them in a blender, and somehow made it all make sense.

 

This is where you go to hear things you didn’t even know you needed in your life.


Big Ears isn’t just a festival; it’s an experience.

 

The lineup is always stacked with artists who push boundaries, the crowd is full of people who genuinely care about music, and the whole thing feels like an intimate, intellectual music retreat.

 

Plus, it’s set in beautiful historic theaters and unexpected venues around Knoxville, making every show feel special.


Here's the vibe: You’re hopping between ornate old theaters, art galleries, and random pop-up performances in coffee shops.

 

One minute, you’re watching a legendary jazz artist melt minds, the next, you’re catching an electronic set in a warehouse space.

 

It’s chill but electric—like a secret society of music lovers who just get it. No corporate nonsense, no hype-driven gimmicks, just pure, unfiltered artistry.

 

Big Ears 2025 Lineup

 

 

