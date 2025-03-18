   
 
Big Ears Festival 2025: The Only Place Where Jazz, Indie, and Electronic Music Make Perfect Sense Together

  
     
   
  Image by Big Ears  
     
 

Big Ears Festival is a genre-blurring weekend in Knoxville, TN, where jazz, indie, classical, and avant-garde collide.

 

Think mind-expanding shows in theaters, galleries, and historic venues, plus a city buzzing with creative energy.

 

Tickets are sold out, but you can still grab some on StubHub.

 

Check Big Ears tickets:

 

   

 

The vibe is pure discovery. No giant stages—just deep-cut performances, surprise collabs, and that thrill of finding something amazing before everyone else.

 

Check out legends like Laurie Anderson, Thurston Moore, and Shabaka Hutchings. Indie icons Yo La Tengo and Animal Collective join classical disruptors Kronos Quartet and Caroline Shaw.

 

Expect synth-fueled trips from Oneohtrix Point Never and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, plus rare sets and wild collabs.

 

Big Ears 2025 Lineup

 

 

Hit the button below to check tickets:

 

   

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
