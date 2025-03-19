Bonnaroo 2025: Music, Mayhem, and the Best Weekend You’ll Have This Year

Bonnaroo is the ultimate summer vibe—four days of music, camping, and pure chaos (the good kind) on a massive farm in Tennessee.

The lineup always slaps, mixing everything from indie and hip-hop to EDM and rock, so you’re never stuck in one sound.

Plus, it’s got that whole free-spirited, let’s-just-enjoy-life energy that makes it more than just a music festival—it’s a full-on community.

It’s not just the music—it’s the distinctive people and the vibes.

People go hard on the outfits, the art installations are straight-up magical, and the random pop-up sets keep the energy high 24/7.

Plus, there’s the whole “Radiate Positivity” thing, and somehow, it actually works.

Strangers become besties, and everyone’s on the same wavelength of just having a legendary time.

For the experience: think late-night sets under neon lights, stumbling into a silent disco at 3 AM, and cooling off in the mushroom fountain when the Tennessee heat gets real.

You wake up to the sound of someone playing guitar at their campsite, spend the day hopping between stages, and by the time the headliner hits, you’re completely lost in the moment.

Then, somehow, you do it all again the next day.

