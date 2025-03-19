   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2025 Divider 2026 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Boston Calling 2025 Is About to Be Your Best Weekend of the Year

  
     
   
  Images by Boston Calling  
     
 

Boston Calling is the festival for big-name acts, rising indie stars, and pure New England energy.

 

Held every May at the Harvard Athletic Complex, it’s three days of music, food, and city vibes—like a mini-Coachella, but with better layering skills.

 

What makes it great is a lineup that mixes major headliners with local gems, plus top-tier food and a crowd that’s the perfect blend of music nerds and festival rookies.

 

Picture yourself stage-hopping, discovering new artists, and debating that second overpriced beer (you always get it).

 

The energy is infectious, the outfits are wild, and the skyline backdrop is sublime.

 

Check Boston Calling tickets:

 

 

 

Click here to see the full lineup or just scroll down farther below.

 

The Orange Stage: New England’s Best

Boston Calling’s Orange Stage has just been announced——it's the launchpad for New England’s rising stars.

 

This year’s top three: Latrell James, a slick rapper-producer, Future Teens, delivering indie-rock feels, and Copilot, an alt-rock act bringing serious energy. Catch them before they blow up.

 

Boston Calling Lineup

 

 

Check Boston Calling tickets:

 

 

 

 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 