Boston Calling 2025 Is About to Be Your Best Weekend of the Year

Boston Calling is the festival for big-name acts, rising indie stars, and pure New England energy.

Held every May at the Harvard Athletic Complex, it’s three days of music, food, and city vibes—like a mini-Coachella, but with better layering skills.

What makes it great is a lineup that mixes major headliners with local gems, plus top-tier food and a crowd that’s the perfect blend of music nerds and festival rookies.

Picture yourself stage-hopping, discovering new artists, and debating that second overpriced beer (you always get it).

The energy is infectious, the outfits are wild, and the skyline backdrop is sublime.

The Orange Stage: New England’s Best

Boston Calling’s Orange Stage has just been announced——it's the launchpad for New England’s rising stars.

This year’s top three: Latrell James, a slick rapper-producer, Future Teens, delivering indie-rock feels, and Copilot, an alt-rock act bringing serious energy. Catch them before they blow up.

