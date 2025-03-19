BottleRock Napa 2025: Where Big Beats, Gourmet Eats, and Fine Wine Collide

BottleRock is like if a music festival and a bougie Napa wine tasting had a baby—except the baby grew up on rock, pop, and hip-hop and knows how to throw a party.

It’s three days of top-tier artists, Michelin-level food, and enough wine and craft beer to make you forget you just dropped rent money on a weekend pass.

It happens in Napa Valley, where music meets gourmet culture, and somehow, it just works.

Unlike some fests that leave you fighting for a soggy burger, BottleRock actually respects your taste buds.

Think sushi, BBQ, and gourmet tacos paired with cabernet instead of gas station beer.

Add in a lineup that always blends legends with current chart-toppers, and you’ve got a festival that’s equal parts vibey and delicious.

Green Day brings punk-rock fire, Justin Timberlake delivers pop perfection, and Noah Kahan guarantees an emotional singalong.

Kaskade keeps the energy high with euphoric beats, while Sublime brings timeless Cali-reggae vibes.

Honorable mentions? Khruangbin, Public Enemy, and Ice Cube—because BottleRock is all about good taste.

Click here to see the full lineup or just scroll down farther below.



You start the day sipping on a crisp wine or craft beer, grooving to indie bands in the sunshine.

By mid-afternoon, you’re juggling a wine glass and a BBQ plate while losing your mind over a surprise collab on the main stage.

The sun sets, the headliner blows your mind, and before you know it, you’re dancing under the stars, debating whether to grab another artisanal donut or call it a night.

Spoiler: You always grab the donut.

The BottleRock Festival lineup for 2025!

