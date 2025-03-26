You Can Now Make Images in ChatGPT — And It’s Honestly Kinda Good

ChatGPT just got way more visual. OpenAI dropped image generation right into the app, so now you don’t have to bounce between tabs or tools to dream up a cat-mermaid or, I don’t know, a pizza floating in space. It’s all in one spot now. The tech behind it is DALL·E — OpenAI’s image model — and it’s fully built into ChatGPT. If you’re on GPT-4 (so, ChatGPT Plus), you’ve got access. It works on both desktop and mobile, and there’s now a little image icon in the prompt bar. Click it, type whatever’s in your head, and it gives you a visual. And if it doesn’t quite hit? You can edit it, right there in the chat. So yeah, that whole routine of copying prompts into a separate art tool, waiting for it to process, realizing you forgot to mention “neon lighting,” and starting over? That’s out. Now you can tweak images in real time with prompts like “add clouds” or “make it pastel” — all without leaving the chat. They also added this image editing feature called inpainting, which sounds techy but basically means you can click on part of the image, describe what you want, and ChatGPT will fill it in. Like, if you want to turn a dog into a duck — you can literally just circle the dog, say “make it a duck,” and it’ll handle the rest. It’s kind of like Photoshop’s easier, friendlier cousin who doesn’t gatekeep the cool stuff. The whole interface is super clean and easy — clearly designed so it feels more like chatting with a creative friend than operating a complicated tool. And it makes sense. Visual content is blowing up right now, and keeping everything in one app is a smart way to keep people engaged. If you’re not seeing the image tool yet, don’t stress. OpenAI says it’s rolling out gradually — aka tech speak for “we’re pacing ourselves so things don’t break.” But it’s on the way. Whether you’re building a storyboard, sketching out a tattoo idea, or just curious what a corgi in knight armor looks like, you can make it all happen right here in ChatGPT. No plug-ins. No downloads. Just you, your imagination, and a chatbot with a surprisingly solid art game. Spacelab articles and guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.