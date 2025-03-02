Why Do LaB at Coachella Is Still the Wildest Party in the Desert

The Do LaB stage at Coachella is straight-up legendary. It’s the wild, free-spirited oasis in the middle of the festival where things get sweaty, weird (in the best way), and ridiculously fun.

Think: vibrant art installations, mist machines keeping the crowd cool, surprise DJ sets that hit out of nowhere, and a crowd that’s just there to dance like nobody’s watching.

It’s where the bass is deep, the vibes are high, and the energy feels like one big, electric house party in the desert.

The Do LaB lineup is all about energy and surprises. DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) blends funk and hip-hop, Trixie Mattel drops a standout DJ set, and Jyoty B2B Zack Fox bring the chaos.

TOKiMONSTA delivers futuristic beats, Tycho (DJ Set) sets the mood, and Snakehips B2B What So Not keep the crowd moving. J.Phlip brings deep house vibes, making Do LaB the ultimate party zone.