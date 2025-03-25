So Coachella just dropped some heat—the Quasar stage is back for 2025, and the lineup is seriously stacked.

We’re talking extended DJ sets, wild back-to-back performances, and straight-up electronic magic happening both weekends.

Coachella Quasar is coming in hot with these extended sets, and honestly, the lineup is looking stacked.

Weekend 1

The Martinez Brothers and Loco Dice turning the desert into a sweaty, late-night underground club on Friday.

Barry Can’t Swim, 2manydjs, and Salute on Saturday—that’s a whole journey—genre-bending, high-energy, and just pure vibes. And Tiësto closing out Sunday—classic festival main character moment.

Weekend 2

Weekend 2 is Testpilot (aka deadmau5 in techno mode) and ZHU on Friday is a whole mood—deep, dark, and vibey.

Saturday’s got Kaskade in Redux mode, which means it’s gonna be emotional, vibey house, and then Idris Elba? Yes, the actor. And yes, he actually throws down.

Then we’ve got Alesso and Gorgon City on Sunday, which just screams euphoric sunset dance party.

Honestly, this is one of those lineups where every night hits different, and you kinda just have to be there to feel it.

And that’s not even the craziest part—Coachella is also rolling out the Red Bull Mirage, a massive, multi-level, 20,000-square-foot setup near Quasar.

Think bars, interactive activations, and much-needed shade, plus exclusive spots for artists, VIPs, and media.

Basically, it’s gonna be the spot to chill when you need a break from dancing your face off.

