Discord Levels Up In-Game Social Features—Even for Non-Discord Users

Discord is making it easier for game developers to build social features straight into their games, no extra app-hopping required.

Announced today, the new Social SDK gives developers a toolkit to bake in friends lists, cross-platform messaging, voice chat, and more—whether players have a Discord account or not.

And yes, that means you can shoot off game invites without leaving your session.

If you do have a Discord account, you can link it up for a more connected experience, but it’s totally optional.

Right now, the SDK works with C++, Unreal Engine, and Unity, and supports Windows 11+ and macOS. Console and mobile integration is in the pipeline. Some big names are already on board, including Theorycraft Games, Facepunch Studios, 1047 Games, Scopely, Mainframe Industries, Elodie Games, and Tencent Games.

Discord Social SDK Features

Unified Friends List:

Players can see their Discord friends right in the game and their in-game friends on Discord, making it easy to stay connected whether they're playing or just hanging out.

Seamless Game Invites:

Send game invites straight from the in-game friends list to Discord friends, instantly dropping them into the right party, lobby, or session—boosting engagement and keeping players in the game longer.

Rich Presence:

Let the game do the talking. Available on PC, console, and mobile, Rich Presence displays a player’s activity on Discord in real-time and can even allow one-click game joins, increasing visibility and bringing more people into the action.

No Account? No Problem.

Players don’t need a Discord account to enjoy built-in social features, but linking one unlocks a more connected experience—keeping the conversation going even after they log out.

